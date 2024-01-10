Analysis shows US media’s pro-Israel bias in Gaza war reporting

The print media outlets, which significantly affect perceptions of the war in Gaza, largely overlooked the unprecedented effects of Israel’s blockade and bombing campaign on children and journalists in the blockaded enclave, the analysis found.

Pro-Palestinian advocates have criticised leading newspapers for displaying a pro-Israel slant, highlighted by protests at the New York Times headquarters in Manhattan over its Gaza coverage- a claim that The Intercept says its analysis supports.

Major US newspapers showed a bias in their coverage of the war by focusing more on Israeli casualties; using more emotional terms for Israeli fatalities compared to Palestinian deaths; and giving extensive coverage to antisemitic incidents in the US, while largely overlooking anti-Muslim racism following 7 October.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 23,200 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 59,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of the populations are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of residents are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.