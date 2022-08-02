AEOI spokesman: Iran injects gas into centrifuges

Behrouz Kamalvandi said the centrifuges include advanced ones and the move was made upon an order to implement the Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect the Rights of the Iranian People.

Kamalvandi noted that Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, of the decision before injecting gas into the centrifuges.

On Monday evening, the AEOI received an order to launch the centrifuges including the advanced IR6 machines.

According to the AEOI spokesperson, the move is aimed at reaching the level of enriching 190,000 Su which is the bottom line amount of the country’s needs.

This came after the US imposed new economic sanctions on Iran. The US has also said it’s ready for talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal .

Tehran has condemned the latest bans as yet another sign of US hypocrisy. The two sides are deadlocked in the nuclear deal revival talks due to differences over Washington’s insistence on keeping anti-Iran sanctions in place even if a deal is reached.