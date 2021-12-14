Sunday, August 17, 2025
Foreign Policy

Iran’s FM expresses confidence in bright future for Iran-Armenia ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has predicted a “bright future” for relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia. Araghchi said no one can derail this path.

Middle East

Iran In Photos

Science and Technology

Politics
Security

Iran dismantles two terrorist cells in Sistan and Baluchestan

IFP Editorial Staff -
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that two “terrorist safe houses” were destroyed in separate operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
Foreign Policy

Iran says foreign intervention in the Caucasus its red line

IFP Media Wire -
The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic does not in any way regard foreign intervention or the presence of extra-regional forces in the Caucasus as beneficial, and believes that such a presence only creates geopolitical complications.
Foreign Policy

Security

Iran’s armed forces warn the US and Israel against schemes and hostility

IFP Editorial Staff -
The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has issued a stern warning to the US and the Zionist regime against any aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Foreign Policy

Envoy: Tehran-Riyadh committed to end regional polarization

IFP Editorial Staff -
Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati has said that security talks between Tehran and Riyadh are ongoing, noting that the two nations are mutually determined to end regional polarization.

Opinion

Society & Culture

Tourism

Business
Energy

Iran president hails natl. achievement in associated gas recovery project

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on his personal social media page that, thanks to the efforts of domestic engineers and specialists and with over 85% locally produced equipment, the first phase of the associated gas recovery project in southern Ilam province has been officially inaugurated.
Energy

OPEC data shows Iran’s oil output fell slightly in July

IFP Media Wire -
Tehran’s oil production fell slightly in July as output continued to suffer from the impacts of a war Iran fought with Israel in June, and despite a general rise in production by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Economy

Iran, Pakistan sign 12 cooperation deals

IFP Media Wire -
Top officials from Iran and Pakistan have inked 12 cooperation agreements in a range of fields during an official presidential visit to Islamabad.
Energy

Iran denies reports of 40 million barrels of oil stranded at sea

IFP Editorial Staff -
Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has strongly denied claims made by foreign media that over 40 million barrels of Iranian oil are currently sitting idle at sea due to lack of buyers.

Food

