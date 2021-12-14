The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic does not in any way regard foreign intervention or the presence of extra-regional forces in the Caucasus as beneficial, and believes that such a presence only creates geopolitical complications.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on his personal social media page that, thanks to the efforts of domestic engineers and specialists and with over 85% locally produced equipment, the first phase of the associated gas recovery project in southern Ilam province has been officially inaugurated.
Tehran’s oil production fell slightly in July as output continued to suffer from the impacts of a war Iran fought with Israel in June, and despite a general rise in production by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has strongly denied claims made by foreign media that over 40 million barrels of Iranian oil are currently sitting idle at sea due to lack of buyers.
