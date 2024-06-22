More than 70% of public facilities in Gaza’s Rafah destroyed by Israel: Mayor

“Over 70% of public facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed in the Israeli onslaught,” Ahmed al-Soufi told Anadolu.

He said the Israeli army on Tuesday blew up dozens of homes in the Saudi neighborhood of western Rafah.

“Israel seeks to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable area by destroying the Rafah crossing and preventing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid,” the mayor added, warning of a possible famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Last month, the Israeli army invaded Rafah and captured the city’s crossing, the Palestinian enclave’s only window to the outside world, worsening the already difficult humanitarian conditions in the territory.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Army Radio reported that the Rafah crossing was no longer usable after its Palestinian side in Gaza was destroyed by the army.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed extensive destruction caused by the Israeli army at the crossing, with the main hall appearing leveled and surrounding buildings demolished.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded in early May.