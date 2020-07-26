Herbal medicine is the most ancient yet one of the most widely followed medicinal systems globally. Even with medical and technological innovations, the worldwide demand for herbal remedies is continually increasing. According to statistics, the industry of natural medicine makes approximately $60 billion per year.

In herbal medicine, a plant or its part is used for its aroma, flavor, or healing properties to retain or improve health. These medicines can be consumed directly in their natural form or taken as capsules, tablets, powders, teas, or medicinal extracts. Herbal remedies, being natural and organic, are among the best ways to take care of your well-being. They have no chemicals, minimum side effects, and immense health advantages.

Here are 7 of the best herbal medicines that can aid you in various health problems and help in your general wellness and fitness.

7 best herbal medicines for a healthy you!

Chamomile

Chamomile is one of the most ancient and familiar herbal medicines worldwide. This flowering plant has been used for centuries now for curative purposes. This herb contains more than 100 active compounds, which are known to deliver various health benefits. Usually, its flowers are used to make tea, but the leaves can also be dried up and consumed as a tea, and oral or topical medicines.

Health benefits of Chamomile

Promotes sleep and treats insomnia

Boosts immunity

Reduces muscle spasms and menstrual cramps

Digestive relaxant

Heals cuts, wounds, and skin conditions

Reduces stress and anxiety

Boosts skin health

Removes dandruff

Ginseng

For thousands of years, Ginseng has been used in traditional Chinese medicines for its several health benefits. There are many different types of this herb, but the most popular are American Ginseng and Asian Ginseng. These two types have different active compounds and different impacts on the body. Where the American Ginseng acts as a relaxing agent, the Asian Ginseng has a stimulating effect. Generally, it is consumed as a tea or is dried up and made into a powder.

Health benefits of Ginseng

Reduces inflammation

Boosts brain function

Builds up immunity

Helps with erectile dysfunction

Fights fatigue and gives energy

Lowers blood sugar level

Echinacea

Echinacea is a native North American flowering plant that has played a vital role in traditional medicine practices. These plants contain a remarkable variety of active compounds, each one having many health benefits. Although the leaves, petals, and roots can all be used medically, it is believed that the roots are most beneficial. Echinacea is usually consumed as a tea or supplement but can also be applied externally on the skin.

Health benefits of Echinacea

Treats and prevents colds, flu, and infections

Boosts immunity

Improve blood sugar

Helps in anxiety

Boosts skin health

Reduces inflammation

Treats skin conditions including boils and wounds

Kratom Leaf

Kratom is a traditional herb that is native to Southeast Asian countries. It is one of the most well-known herbs as it has many medicinal characteristics and is recommended in a variety of health conditions. It has several active compounds, each of them providing different positive effects on your body. Kratom leaves can be chewed directly or taken in the form of a pill, capsule, or extract. Its leaves can also be dried and consumed as a tea.

Health benefits of Kratom Leaf

Instant pain relief

Lowers anxiety, stress, and depression

Elevates mood

Boosts energy

Improves brain functioning

Helps your focus

Controls diabetes

Improves sexual abilities

Helps in addiction recovery

Helps in digestive issues

Valerian

Naturally grown in Europe and Asia, Valerian is a flowering plant that has long been used as an herbal remedy. This herb is often referred to as ‘nature’s valium’ as they bring a sense of peace and calm. Valerian root is composed of several active compounds, including a large number of antioxidants that help in various ailments. Valerian root may be steeped and drank as a tea or dried and consumed in a capsule. It may also be used as essential oils and food flavorings.

Health benefits of Valerian

Treats insomnia

Lowers anxiety and stress

Helps in digestive problems

Reduces menopausal symptoms

Reduces bloating

Helps with hyperactivity

Reduces menstrual cramps

Peppermint Leaves

Peppermint is a fragrant herb that belongs to the mint family of plants. It is innate to Europe and Asia and has been used for centuries, accounting for its refreshing, minty taste and various health benefits. It is used in several different methods, such as a flavoring agent in breath mints, candies, and other foods. Peppermint leaves can also be taken directly or drank as a tea.

Health benefits of Peppermint leaves

Provides sinus care

Gives relief from allergy

Helps in muscle and joint pain

Improves issues relates to digestion

Reduces bloating

Reduces nausea

Helps in headaches and migraine

Freshen your breath

Ginger

Ginger is a very commonly used ingredient, as well as herbal medicine. It comprises a variety of beneficial active compounds that have long been used to various health-related issues. Moreover, it is packed with multiple nutrients and bioactive combinations that have several positive impacts on the body and brain. It is used to enrich the aroma and flavor in many foods, but its primary medicinal forms are tea or capsule.

Health benefits of Ginger

Treats many forms of nausea, especially morning sickness

Reduces muscle pain and soreness

Reduces inflammation

Lowers blood sugar levels

Improves heart health

Helps in chronic indigestion

Reduces menstrual cramps

Lowers cholesterol levels

Contains anti-cancerous properties

Improves brain function

Boosts immunity

If you want organic and natural ways to keep yourself well and fit, then these herbal medicines are the way to go! These are some of the most widely used remedies by people over the centuries. They provide you with maximum health benefits with minimum side effects. Moreover, they are easily accessible and may also be much more affordable than conventional medicines.

Your health should always come first! Make sure to look after it and prefer herbal and natural methods to so until recommended else what by an expert.