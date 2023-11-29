Over 50k houses in Gaza Strip destroyed in Israel strikes

According to the report, Israeli attacks “completely destroyed more than 50,000 dwellings and damaged another 250,000”.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that more than 40% of all residential houses in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed. Over 12,000 civilians were killed, including 5,000 children.

He described the situation in the enclave as a catastrophe, adding that the region is experiencing shortages of water, food, medicines and electricity.

At least 15,000 people have died in Gaza since October 7, Palestinian health officials have confirmed, adding that 6,000 of these are children and that 200 medical personnel have also died as a result of Israeli artillery, airstrikes or ground offensives.

Around 1.7 million people, or about 70% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, have also been displaced, the European Council on Refugees and Exiles has announced.