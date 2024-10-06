At least 25 Israeli personnel killed since ground offensive in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

“These numbers have been partially acknowledged by the enemy, and the coming days will reveal what they have hidden from their audience,” the Lebanese group wrote on Telegram.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,800 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.

At least 2,000 victims have since been killed from Israeli attacks, over 9,500 injured and 1.2 million displaced in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the army has managed to destroy a large part of Hezbollah’s arsenal and to turn the tide of the war.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also claimed Israeli forces have so far destroyed more than 2,000 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — including weapons, military buildings and underground infrastructures — according to the spokesperson for Israel’s military,

Hagari said Hezbollah had “invested many efforts and resources to locate its military means under the ground and inside civilian buildings in villages adjacent to the border. Now, we are fiercely operating to dismantle those”.

He added some Hezbollah operatives had been killed in close-quarters combat, and asserted that some 440 Hezbollah fighters had been killed in ground combat or from the air, including about 30 commanders of various ranks.

Hagari claimed that Hezbollah’s chain of command had been “severely hit … (and) this is painful to the Iranian leadership”.