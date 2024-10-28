182 journalists killed in Gaza by Israel since start of war: Report

“The number of journalist martyrs has risen to 182 since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, following the killing of journalists Nadia Al-Sayed, who worked with radio stations and media outlets, and Abdul Rahman Al-Tanani, who worked with Zaman and Sawt Al-Shaab radio stations,” said the media office in a statement.

Earlier, the office identified the slain reporters as Saed Radwan from the local Al-Aqsa TV, Hamza Abu Salmiya from the Sanad News Agency, and Haneen Baroud, who works for Al-Quds Foundation.

It appealed to the international community and press organizations to intervene “to deter the occupation and pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop its ongoing genocide and the killing of Palestinian journalists”.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.