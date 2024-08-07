166 journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since start of war: Report

Gaza’s government media office identified the new victim as Mohammed Abu Saada, a photojournalist, without providing details about the circumstances of his death.

According to the media office, the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 166 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by Hamas.

More than 39,650 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the coastal enclave.