142 More Iranains Die of COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 141 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 20,643.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,113 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 358,905.

The spokeswoman said 309,464 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,841 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,036,711 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.