10 Million Iranians Screened for Coronavirus: Official

Dr Alireza Raisi said the National Plan to Fight against Coronavirus been officially launched nationwide since Saturday and 6.5 million people have been screened through health centres and the rest have been screened through the salamat.gov.ir self-reporting portal.

He went on to say that 70,000 workers in health centres across the country have contacted people and followed up their health condition.

“Out of 10 million people screened for COVID-19, approximately 210,000 people have been diagnosed with one of the symptoms of fever, chills, headache, etc., and 30,000 of these 210,000 were introduced to the centres. Four percent of them i.e. 1,200 people were admitted to the hospital, out of whom about 900 were hospitalised and about 250 received treatment.”

“Healthcare workers are contacting people with symptoms to make them feel comfortable,” he said.

Iran has been trying to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus which so far has infected some 14,000 people and killed 853 until Monday.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,800. More than 70,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected.