Enemies Trying to Harm Iran’s Establishment: Leader

In a Tuesday meeting with the families of a number of Iranian martyrs in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei made his first reaction to the recent unrest in different cities of Iran.

“In the developments of the recent couple of days, the enemies of Iran joined hands to create trouble for the Islamic Establishment using various means they have including money, arms, politics, and intelligence services,” he said.

“What blocks the enemy and its hostile moves is the nation’s spirit of courage, sacrifice, and faith,” the Leader noted, adding that the enemies have always waiting for an opportunity to deal a blow on the Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that he has words to say about these developments, but will talk about it in an appropriate time.

Several Iranian cities have been the scene of anti-government street protests in recent days. The early protests demanded a better economic situation and better living conditions, but sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties. Officials believe the riots are being fueled by foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, the US, and Israel.