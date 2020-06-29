Iran Says Ready to Share Experiences in Coronavirus Fight with Qatar

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed the country’s readiness to share its experiences in containing the novel coronavirus with Qatar.

In a videoconference with Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday, Foreign Minister Zarif voiced the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to share its experiences and capabilities to fight against the coronavirus.

In the talks, held as part of the bilateral and regional consultations between Iran and Qatar, the two top diplomats discussed the latest regional and international developments and the issues of mutual interest, and called for the promotion of mutual cooperation and continuation of consultations.

They also discussed the issues about holding the seventh meeting of the Joint Economic Commission.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in April, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had expressed Tehran’s readiness to share its experiences in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with Qatar, which he described as a friend and brother of Iran.