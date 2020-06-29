Iran Reports Highest-Ever Number of Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 162 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities reported since the beginning of the outbreak.

The new deaths confirmed by the Health Ministry increase the overall number of fatalities to 10,670.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,536 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 225,205.

According to the spokeswoman, 172,096 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,037 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,639,078 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, West and East Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Kermanshah are currently considered as “red” zones, and the situation is alarming in Ilam, Lorestan, and Golestan provinces.