Iran Makes Wearing Masks in Public Places Obligatory as of July 5

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson says wearing masks in public places will be obligatory as of July 5, 2020 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Sima-Sadat Lari said wearing masks plays a key role in containing the disease.

“If all people use masks, coronavirus infection will be prevented by up to 95%,” she added.

“The government will take into consideration the necessary guarantees for mandating the use of masks,” she added.

“The Oil Ministry has also been commissioned to provide enough and inexpensive masks for people,” said the spokeswoman.

“We are still in the first wave of the corona outbreak. If provinces which have got through the first peak and now are in a calm situation reach a peak again, that would be called the ‘second peak’. Anyway, the health ministry’s priority for managing the coronavirus outbreak is prevention, and this is possible if all people wear masks,” she added.

“We should urge people to use masks in public places,” Lari said.