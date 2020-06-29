Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump, Others Involved in Killing Soleimani

Tehran’s prosecutor says 36 people involved in the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani have been identified and the judiciary has ordered their arrest.

Ali Alqasimehr said the judiciary has also given their names to the international police to capture them.

US President Donald Trump is top on the list and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term ends, Tehran’s prosecutor added.

He underlined that these people are accused of “murder” and conducting “acts of terrorism ”.

General Soleimani was the commander of IRGC Quds Force, and was widely known as a key figure in fight against ISIS terrorists in the region.

He was killed in a US airstrike ordered by Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport.