Yemeni, Palestinian Groups Condemn Arab League’s Anti-Hezbollah Statement

The groups described the statement of Arab League foreign ministers following their emergency meeting in Cairo as dangerous and said Hezbollah is the most significant force standing against the Zionist regime’s aggression and terrorism, a Farsi report by IRNA said.

The Palestinian groups said accusing Hezbollah of conducting terrorist attacks is aimed at offering services to the US and the Zionist regime and satisfying Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, former President of the Revolutionary Council of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said as expected the emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers ended in no tangible result.

“The meeting had no result and was held on request of Saudi Arabia, which intended to say it will not sit idle towards the regional developments,” he said on his twitter account.

During the Arab League meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country will not stand idly by in the face of Iran’s “blatant aggression”.

The Yemeni politician went on to say Arab League was expected to discuss Israel’s threats including its atomic weapons instead of pointing the blame finger at Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the Arab League foreign ministers held an extraordinary general meeting in the Egyptian capital at the request of Saudi Arabia. At the end of the meeting, the participants issued a statement accusing Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of the countries in the region and pursuing aggressive policies against Arab states.