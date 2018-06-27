US Policy of Pressure, Sanctions to Increase Mutual Distrust: Iran

Qassemi made the comment in reaction to remarks by a senior American official regarding the termination of Iran’s oil sales.

“It seems like [US President Donald] Trump has forgotten that today’s world is not like what it was in the past thanks to technological advances as well as the presence of, and the role played by the world public opinion in political and international issues,” said the spokesman in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He further urged Washington not to continue its policies, saying, “The United States cannot and should not seek to press ahead with its failed and unilateral policies, which were also pursued by the country’s previous administrations and were always criticized during Trump’s election campaign speeches.”

“The US should accept that it has lost its previous status in the world,” Qassemi noted.

“The United States may cause problems for countries, but at the end of the day, the people of the world and countries will take their interests into consideration and regard the United States’ behaviour towards other countries as insulting and, finally, the world will not accept such behaviours in the future,” he said.

He said it is a medieval approach to impose the policies of an individual and a country on other states.

“Today, no country has the right to impose its will and demands on others, and other countries will not accept such a policy. Trump’s policies will finally push the US towards spending tens of trillions of dollars internationally once again on actions that are basically against wisdom and the realities of the world and will fail after some time,” he noted.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the US has not yet been able to get to understand the undeniable realities of the Iranian people’s culture and civilisation and independence-seeking spirit, and uses methods which are a complete failure and wrong,” the spokesman said.

Qassemi also underscored that Iran can stand up to such pressure.

“Although by illegally withdrawing from the JCPOA and adopting unilateral policies, Trump seeks to make the Islamic Republic of Iran take emotional and unwise actions, Tehran continues to pursue its peace-seeking policies and fight terrorism despite these pressures and will continue to work towards establishing stability and security in the region,” he said.

Qassemi said he was confident that today’s integrated world cannot afford to see a country dictating what it wants to others.

“The policy of pressure and sanctions will be futile in the future as it has always been so, and will only further increase the height of the wall of mistrust and animosity in Iran and the region against the US,” he said.

“We hope the United States of America would behave in a balanced and wise atmosphere and without any extremism by some short-tempered officials of the US’ ruling elite whose policies have led to instability and insecurity in the region and across the world,” he said.