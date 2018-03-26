UK Responsible for War Crimes in Yemen: Iran

In a Monday statement, Qassemi dismissed as baseless the accusations raised in the joint statement issued by the UK foreign secretary and international development secretary on Iran’s supply of weapons to Yemen.

He said London has been selling weapons to the aggressive states, providing them with logistic and information support,and playing a role in the anti-human siege on Yemenis, and is thusdirectly responsible for the war crimes in Yemen over the past three years.

The spokesman then underlined that the UK is not in a position to accuse others and “it is better for the country to immediately put an end to its opportunistic and self-interest seeking approach in the blind war on Yemen instead of evading its responsibility towards the imposed war on the innocent and oppressed nation of Yemen and deceiving others about its role in the war.”

Qassemi said if the UK is sincere about finding a political solution to the Yemen crisis, it is better to urge the big purchasers of the UK-made weapons in the Saudi-led coalition to stop their warand lift the brutal siege on the people of Yemen and pave the way for holding the Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry also underlined that it is completely clear for the world’s public opinion that the war crimes in Yemen are carried out through the US and UK-made weapons.

“By playing a blame game and levelling baseless accusations against other states, the UKcannot deny its role in providing weapons for the Arab coalition’s war crimes in Yemen,” he said.

He then referred to the four-article plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Yemen crisis and said since the beginning of the Arab coalition’s military invasionof Yemen, Iran has always underlined that finding a political solution is the only way out of the crisis.

“[Through the past three years], we have not only attempted to pave the way for a ceasefire in Yemen but also announced repeatedly our readiness to find a political solution agreed by all conflicting sides in Yemen war,” he concluded.