The event has been held in an area of 8,000 square metres with 21 types of tulips on show. The event would be underway until April 14 at Arak Industrial Town.
Following you can find the photos of this amazing festival retrieved from IRNA:
1 of 32
A festival of tulip flowers is being held in the Iranian city of Arak in Markazi province.
The event has been held in an area of 8,000 square metres with 21 types of tulips on show. The event would be underway until April 14 at Arak Industrial Town.
Following you can find the photos of this amazing festival retrieved from IRNA: