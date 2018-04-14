Trump, May, Macron Criminals: Iran Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, has blasted the US-led coalition’s strikes on Syria as a crime, saying the American, British, and French leaders are criminals.
Addressing a host of Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries on Saturday, the Leader said the US and French presidents as well as the British prime minister are criminals and will not benefit from the military strikes on Syria.
Ayatollah Khamenei said they had earlier committed similar crimes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, but did not benefit from their actions, either.
