Trump Flip-Flops on Attacking Syria in Five Years

US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Syria with missiles while he, back in 2013, had asked “foolish” Barack Obama (then US president) not to attack the Arab country!

The following is Trump’s tweet about Obama dated September 5, 2013:

“Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria – If you do many very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing!”

However, Trump threatened in a recent tweet on April 11, 2018 to fire missiles at Syria:

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missile fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

The two abovementioned tweets written in two different periods of time indicate the contradiction in the words and behaviour of US authorities, particularly the country’s president.

This comes as Trump has also said that, “Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War.”

He also said, “There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?”