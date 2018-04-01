“Tel Aviv Terrorists Know No Language but Aggression”

Larijani on Sunday condemned the “criminal and inhuman” move by the “illegitimate and occupying regime of Israel” against the peaceful protest by the Palestinians known as “Great March of Return” held on the Gaza border.

“The killing of the peaceful Palestinian protesters is the last in the series of Israeli crimes carried out under the patronage of the US,” he was quoted as saying in a Farsi report by Tasnim News Agency.

Larijani also described the Zionists’ policy to create regional tensions and crises as well as the US president’s move to transfer the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds as “dangerous”, saying the measures have already threatened the stability and security of the region.

The Iranian parliament speaker then said the terrorists in Tel Aviv understand no language other than aggression and added resistance is the most significant mechanism in fight against the vicious goals of the Zionist regime.

He urged the parliaments of the Islamic and non-Islamic states in the world to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinians and stop the provocative policies of the Zionists through adopting some appropriate mechanisms and condemning them.

Back on Friday, at least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and more than a thousand others sustained injuries when Israeli military forces opened fire on thousands of protesters, who had flocked to a sit-in near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

The move sparked harsh criticisms by many rights groups across the world including Amnesty International.

The protest marked the 42nd anniversary of Land Day on March 30, 1976. Protesters said the main message of the march was to call for the right of return for Palestinian refugees. Tents were also set up on five different points along the border, a move kicking off six weeks of a sit-in demonstration leading up to the 70th anniversary of the Nakba on May 15.