Ali Darvishpour, the chief executive of Milad Tower, said he is pleased to see Iran’s unique ecotourism potential being shown to the world.

“Iran is a small continent. Its excellent weather and exotic natural environments has made the country a great option for ecotourism,” he said in an address to the opening ceremony.

The exhibition hosts 61 booths, which showcase ecotourism attractions of 31 Iranian provinces, a Farsi report by Mehr said.

The 4-day exhibition will wrap up on Thursday.

What follows are photos of the exhibition retrieved from Tasnim and ILNA: