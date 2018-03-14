The first edition of Iran ecotourism and handicrafts exhibition was kicked off in Tehran’s Milad Tower on Monday, introducing Iran’s beauties to domestic and international visitors.

Ali Darvishpour, the chief executive of Milad Tower, said he is pleased to see Iran’s unique ecotourism potential being shown to the world.

“Iran is a small continent. Its excellent weather and exotic natural environments has made the country a great option for ecotourism,” he said in an address to the opening ceremony.

The exhibition hosts 61 booths, which showcase ecotourism attractions of 31 Iranian provinces, a Farsi report by Mehr said.

The 4-day exhibition will wrap up on Thursday.

What follows are photos of the exhibition retrieved from Tasnim and ILNA:

