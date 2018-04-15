Syria Strikes Widely Covered by Iranian Newspapers on April 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 15, and picked headlines from 21 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The US-led coalition’s Saturday airstrikes on Syria was the top story in all Iranian papers today. The headlines today were mostly dedicated to remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and a statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) about the attacks.
Iran’s strategic alliance with Russia and the comments by Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah, about the recent Israeli attack on the T-4 airbase in Syria’s Homs were among other top stories today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Iran Leader: Attack on Syria Major Crime
- US Won’t Achieve Anything by Attacking Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
Abrar:
- Iran Leader: Leaders of US, France, Britain Criminals
- Zarif, Syrian Counterpart Discuss US Strikes in Phone Conversation
Afkar:
- Amir-Abdollahian: Military Operation against Syria Blatant Violation of UN Charter
- MP: Leaders of Britain, US, France Must Be Tried as War Criminals
- Those Who Benefited from Forex Crisis Purchase Mansions in Neighbouring States
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Telegram against Russia’s Blocking: Durov Says He Can Bypass Filtering
- Iran Leader: US Will Once Again Suffer Defeat
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Russians Don’t Take Risk without Gaining Benefits
- Iran Shouldn’t Be Trapped in US War of Attrition in Syria
Asrar:
- Rouhani: US Aggressions in Region Will Have No Result but Destruction
- Oil Minister: Project to Transfer Gas to Oman to Be Finalised in 3 Months
Ebtekar
- Playing with Missiles
- A Review of US-led Coalition’s Strikes on Syria
Emtiaz:
- Iran VP: Plans Made to Create 1.33 Million Jobs
Etemad:
- Missile Game: US, Britain, France Launch Joint Attack on Syria
Ettela’at:
- Nasrallah: Zionists Made Historic Mistake by Attacking Iranians
- Attack of US, Britain, France on Syria Left without Any Achievement
Iran:
- Battle of Missiles in Syria Sky
- US-France Coalition Attack Homs, Damascus
- Rouhani: US Aggressions Response to Defeats of Terrorists It Supports in Ghouta
Javan:
- Triangle of Crime in Syria
- Syria Attacked by 110 Missiles, but No Change Made to Balance of Power in Battlefield
- Celebration in Syria after Failed Missile Attack
- Syrians Gather in Damascus with Flags of Iran, Syria, Russia
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Defeat of Trump’s Adventure; International Condemnation of Attack on Syria
- Nasrallah: Trump’s Hollywood-Like Moves Won’t Intimidate Resistance Front
Kayhan:
- Missile Attack on Syria: Noisy but Empty Inside
- BBC: US Attack Not to Make Any Change in Syria
- Nasrallah: Attack on Iranian Forces in T-4 Was Israel’s Historic Mistake
Khorasan:
- Almost Zero: CNN, New York Times, Ynet Admit Attack on Syria Was Futile
- 43 Officials, Ministers, Top Executives of Ahmadinejad’s Gov’t Renounce Him
Resalat:
- Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Society’s Wealth Must Be in People’s Hands
- Velayati: Fate of War Decided on Ground, Not Sky
Rooydad-e Emrooz:
- End of 50-Minute Assault: Aerial Attack of US, Allies on Syria
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Iran DM: Missile Attack on Syria Violation of Int’l Law
- So-Called Advocates of Human Rights
- Britain, France, US Target Centres in Syria in Aerial, Missile Attack
Sayeh:
- People Must Be Allowed to Choose between Domestic, Foreign Messengers: Rouhani’s Aide
Shargh:
- Iran Leader: Dictators Won’t Succeed Anywhere in the World
- Iran First VP Criticises Interference of Supervisory Bodies in Executive Affairs
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Rouhani: We’ll Stand by Syria
- IRGC: Flames of US Crimes to Engulf Perpetrators, Supporters