Syria Strikes Widely Covered by Iranian Newspapers on April 15

The US-led coalition’s Saturday airstrikes on Syria was the top story in all Iranian papers today. The headlines today were mostly dedicated to remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and a statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) about the attacks.

Iran’s strategic alliance with Russia and the comments by Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah, about the recent Israeli attack on the T-4 airbase in Syria’s Homs were among other top stories today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Iran Leader: Attack on Syria Major Crime

US Won’t Achieve Anything by Attacking Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei

Abrar:

Iran Leader: Leaders of US, France, Britain Criminals

Zarif, Syrian Counterpart Discuss US Strikes in Phone Conversation

Afkar:

Amir-Abdollahian: Military Operation against Syria Blatant Violation of UN Charter

MP: Leaders of Britain, US, France Must Be Tried as War Criminals

Those Who Benefited from Forex Crisis Purchase Mansions in Neighbouring States

Aftab-e Yazd:

Telegram against Russia’s Blocking: Durov Says He Can Bypass Filtering

Iran Leader: US Will Once Again Suffer Defeat

Arman-e Emrooz:

Russians Don’t Take Risk without Gaining Benefits

Iran Shouldn’t Be Trapped in US War of Attrition in Syria

Asrar:

Rouhani: US Aggressions in Region Will Have No Result but Destruction

Oil Minister: Project to Transfer Gas to Oman to Be Finalised in 3 Months

Ebtekar

Playing with Missiles

A Review of US-led Coalition’s Strikes on Syria

Emtiaz:

Iran VP: Plans Made to Create 1.33 Million Jobs

Etemad:

Missile Game: US, Britain, France Launch Joint Attack on Syria

Ettela’at:

Nasrallah: Zionists Made Historic Mistake by Attacking Iranians

Attack of US, Britain, France on Syria Left without Any Achievement

Iran:

Battle of Missiles in Syria Sky

US-France Coalition Attack Homs, Damascus

Rouhani: US Aggressions Response to Defeats of Terrorists It Supports in Ghouta

Javan:

Triangle of Crime in Syria

Syria Attacked by 110 Missiles, but No Change Made to Balance of Power in Battlefield

Celebration in Syria after Failed Missile Attack

Syrians Gather in Damascus with Flags of Iran, Syria, Russia

Jomhouri Eslami:

Defeat of Trump’s Adventure; International Condemnation of Attack on Syria

Nasrallah: Trump’s Hollywood-Like Moves Won’t Intimidate Resistance Front

Kayhan:

Missile Attack on Syria: Noisy but Empty Inside

BBC: US Attack Not to Make Any Change in Syria

Nasrallah: Attack on Iranian Forces in T-4 Was Israel’s Historic Mistake

Khorasan:

Almost Zero: CNN, New York Times, Ynet Admit Attack on Syria Was Futile

43 Officials, Ministers, Top Executives of Ahmadinejad’s Gov’t Renounce Him

Resalat:

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Society’s Wealth Must Be in People’s Hands

Velayati: Fate of War Decided on Ground, Not Sky

Rooydad-e Emrooz:

End of 50-Minute Assault: Aerial Attack of US, Allies on Syria

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Iran DM: Missile Attack on Syria Violation of Int’l Law

So-Called Advocates of Human Rights

Britain, France, US Target Centres in Syria in Aerial, Missile Attack

Sayeh:

People Must Be Allowed to Choose between Domestic, Foreign Messengers: Rouhani’s Aide

Shargh:

Iran Leader: Dictators Won’t Succeed Anywhere in the World

Iran First VP Criticises Interference of Supervisory Bodies in Executive Affairs

Vatan-e Emrooz: