Syria Strikes Proof of US’ Ties with Terrorists, Rouhani Tells Putin

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday, Rouhani described the recent US-led strikes on Syria as an “aggression” aimed at raising the morale of the defeated terrorists in the country.

“The US-led attack on Syria showed that Washington has direct ties with terrorists in Syria,” Rouhani was quoted as saying in a Farsi report by his official website.

He said when the US came to the sense that the terrorists are losing a strategic region like Eastern Ghouta, it reacted by conducting missile strikes on Syria.

Iran and Russia should not allow a new tension to escalate in the region, Rouhani noted, adding Tehran is ready to take whatever steps necessary to restore security to the region and save the lives of Yemeni people.

The Iranian president also called for further expansion of bilateral and multi-lateral relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.

President Putin said for his part that further missile attacks would lead to chaos in international relations.

He then rejected as baseless any claim that Syrian government has used chemical weapons in Douma.

Putin further noted Iran and Russia should take full advantages of the capacities available to expand mutual cooperation.

The two presidents agreed that the missile strikes have damaged the prospect of a political resolution to the conflict in the Arab country.

During the phone call, the two presidents also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Early on Saturday, the US, Britain and France launched a series of missile attacks against Syria in response to what they claimed was a chemical attack by the Damascus government in the town of Douma in the suburb of Damascus on April 7.