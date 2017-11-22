Syria’s Future Not in Hands of Foreign Powers: Iran President

Rouhani on Wednesday emphasized that it is up to the Syrian people to decide their own fate.

Speaking in Tehran before departing for the Russian city of Sochi, Rouhani noted that the Arab nation’s future “will not be in the hands of foreign powers.”

He also said that any attempt to change geographical borders in the region will fail, vowing the Islamic Republic’s resolve to continue its fight against terrorists until their eradication.

He further hailed the victories of Iraqi and Syrian nations in the face of terrorists, highlighting the role of Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in the regional fight against terror.

“These achievements do not mean that the issue of terrorism and ISIS no longer exists. But [the terror group’s] foundations have fallen apart,” which means it does not control any territory where it can claim statehood.

He said Iran knew from the very first day that using terrorists by certain states as a tool to push their own agendas would never succeed; that attempts to change geographical borders in the region would eventually fail; and that American and Israeli interference would not produce their desired results.

The Iranian chief executive voiced concerns about the security situation in the Middle East, and criticized attempts by Washington and Tel Aviv to fan the flames of tension in the region.

President Rouhani also said that the Iranian government and nation will continue their fight against terrorists until they are completely uprooted, Press TV reported.

He further expressed hope that the Sochi summit will help pave the way for the Syrian nation to build a “good future.”

Rouhani is now in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to attend a tripartite meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on the ongoing conflict in Syria.