Spokesman Expresses Regret over Macron’s Iran Comments

In reaction to the latest comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran during his tour of the Middle East, Qassemi said Tehran expects Paris to remain “realistic, fair and farsighted” when it comes to the sensitive developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf regions.

“France’ officials including its president are well aware that levelling false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran stands in stark contradiction to the realities of the Middle East over the past decades,” he said in a Saturday statement.

“We maintain that France should responsibly convince its regional allies in the Persian Gulf region to adopt sensible policies and approaches far from excitement.”

He stressed Iran has repeatedly told the French officials that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not renegotiable and Iran doesn’t allow the other sides to annex other issues to it.

“Meanwhile, France is fully aware of Iran’s firm stance towards its defence capabilities, viewing it as non-negotiable,” he added.

The spokesperson also added the UN reports on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen should not fall on deaf ears.

“So far, we have witnessed a meaningful silence by the international community towards Saudi Arabia’s crimes in Yemen and its airstrikes against civilian areas in the war-torn country, killing recklessly the innocent women and children.”

“It goes without saying that the Saudis take the international silence as a green-light to go ahead with their inhumane moves in Yemen,” he added.

He noted that Iran expects the French government to adopt tangible measures including pressurizing its allies into immediately stopping their war and bloodshed in Yemen in order to establish ceasefire and restore peace and stability to the country.