Saudi-led Coalition to Reopen Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Sana’a Airport

The coalition had closed all air, land and sea access to Yemen earlier this month following the launch of a missile fired toward the Saudi capital.

“The port of Hodeidah will be reopened to receive food aid and humanitarian relief, and Sana’a airport will be open for UN flights with humanitarian relief,” a statement from the coalitiob carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

It added the decision would take effect from Nov. 23, Reuters reported.

The coalition allowed the resumption of international commercial flights and opened Aden port last week, but it said the main aid route into the country (Hodeidah) would stay closed until it was “satisfied” its Houthi opponents could not use it to bring in weapons.