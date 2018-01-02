Saudi Arabia, US, UK behind Recent Riots in Iran: Shamkhani

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen on Monday, noted that the US, Britain and Saudi Arabia are behind the recent riots in Iran, stressing that the hashtags and social media campaigns cornering the situation in Iran are all in fact being guided by these countries.

“Based on our analyses, around 27 percent of the new hashtags against Iran are generated by the Saudi government,” he added, according to Press TV.

Shamkhani added that this foreign-backed intervention is aimed at hampering Iran’s progress in different spheres.

“What is happening in Iran will be over in a few days, and there is no reason to worry at all,” he noted.

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged demonstrations in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions. However, sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties.