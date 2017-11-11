‘Saudi Arabia Seeks to Destabilize Lebanon with US Green Light’

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel have decided to undermine the stability and security of Lebanon and declare war on the Arab country,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said in a post in his Instagram.

Rezaei, a former chief-commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says they have made the decision after receiving the green light from the US.

“The Lebanese nation and government will definitely stand against the aggression,” he added.

Rezaei’s remarks came after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s surprise resignation, which was declared in Saudi Arabia and is said to be under the Saudis’ pressure.

The unusual resignation has once again put Lebanon in a state of tension after a short period of stability and calm in the Arab country.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait have called on their nationals to leave Lebanon, and this seems to be heralding an imminent war on Beirut.