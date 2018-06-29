“Pompeo’s Lies about Iran Not to Cover Up US’ Destabilising Role in Region”

In a Friday statement, Qassemi denounced Mike Pompeo’s “baseless, false, boring and worn-out” allegations about Iran’s role in the region, saying that such lies are part of a blatant blame game which cannot cover up the US’ destabilizing and destructive role in the Middle East.

He noted that the US is interfering in the regional countries’ internal affairs while it is thousands of kilometres away from the Middle East.

The US must be held accountable for its destructive and wrong policies before the world and the people of the region, he added.

The spokesman underlined that the US is creating new crises on the one hand and exploiting the resources of the Muslim states of the region in various forms on the other hand through aggression, wrong and illegitimate meddling being carried out under different pretexts including the worn-out tactic of Iranophobia.

He added it is no secret any more that the oppressed nation of Yemen, especially the innocent and defenceless women, children and the elderly are suffering under the relentless airstrikes by Saudi Arabia carried out with the greenlight and consent of the US administration and its financial and arms support for the greedy aggressive countries.

One day, the perpetrators of the war crimes in Yemen and those who gave the orders and sponsored them must be held accountable in competent courts, he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called Iran as the “greatest threat” in Syria.

Testifying before the appropriations committee in the US Senate, Pompeo delivered a hard-line view on Iran and its “client Hezbollah”, accusing the Lebanese resistance group of plotting against the United States.

“Hezbollah is a wholly funded client terrorist organisation of the Iranian regime,” Pompeo told the committee.