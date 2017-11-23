No Need for Glowing Orbs in True Fight against Terror: Iran FM

“In Sochi with President Rouhani & Chief of Staff Bagheri at a historic summit with our counterparts from Russia and Turkey to help Syrian people finally secure a just and lasting peace,” Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Wednesday tweet.

He made the remarks while he was accompanying the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri during their visit to Russia’s Sochi.

The Iranian top diplomat also noted that the parties are “moving in the right direction.”

“No need for empty words or gimmicks – including glowing orbs – when you’re busy actually working for peace and against terror,” he added.

“Working with Turkish & Russian counterparts to build on ceasefire we achieved in Syria & preparing for inclusive dialogue among Syrians. Irony is KSA accuses Iran of destabilization, while itself fuels terrorists, wages war on Yemen, blockades Qatar & foments crisis in Lebanon,” he had noted in an earlier post.

Rouhani, and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held the meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on the Syria crisis.

Speaking at a press conference after the session, Rouhani said the three heads of state discussed holding an all-Syrian congress, which will see representatives from all sides in Sochi to exchange views on the fate of the country and pave the way for the drafting of a new constitution and elections.

Iran, Russia and Turkey invite all countries to help peace in the Middle East region, including in Syria, contribute to the reconstruction of Syria and return of refugees to their homes, he added.