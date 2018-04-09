“Nazanin Zaghari’s Incarceration Not Related to UK Debts to Iran”

Speaking to the Fars News Agency on Monday, Qassemi rejected a claim by Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari, that the main reason behind his wife’s imprisonment was Britain’s debts to Iran.

“As an Iranian citizen, Mrs. Zaghari was found guilty on different counts by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s judicial and security apparatuses. She was tried based on the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is serving her prison term,” said Qassemi.

“Whatever is being said regarding Mrs. Zaghari’s accusations and linking them to some issues related to Iran-Britain relations is just unfounded speculation and is not true,” the spokesman noted.

“There is no relation between her conviction and Tehran-London bilateral ties, neither is the issue related to financial matters and differences between Iran and the UK in certain areas,” he said.