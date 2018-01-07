A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 7

The top story in almost all papers today was the recent UN Security Council meeting on the Iran protests, which was held at the request of the US, but led to the isolation of Washington. The Friday meeting turned into a tribune for the member states to express their support for the Iran nuclear deal and to call for avoiding interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

Several newspapers also covered the remarks by former IRGC chief-commander Mohsen Rezaei about the role of an Erbil-based “operation room” headed by a CIA agent in the recent unrest in Iran. Rezaei says Saddam Hussein’s brother-in-law and representatives of Saudi Arabia and the MKO terrorist group also attended the Erbil meetings where the unrest in Iran was orchestrated.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Conservative Analyst: Those Who Call for Rouhani’s Resignation Serving Rioters’ Interests

Abrar:

Georgia’s Saakashvili Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

Global News: Representatives of France, UK, Netherland, Sweden Didn’t Condemn Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

IRGC General Rezaei: Saddam’s Brother-in-Law behind Recent Riots in Iran

Story of 10-Year-Old Iranian Genius

Hossein Ataei Has Received Invitations from Tesla, Volvo

Arman-e Emrooz:

Basij Forces to Start Regular Patrols

Asrar:

IRGC General Rezaei: Erbil-Based Meeting behind Recent Unrest

Iran’s Gas Exports to Georgia Not Cancelled: Official

Ettela’at:

CNN: UNSC Meeting Led to US Isolation

Global Coverage of UNSC Meeting on Iran Protests

Bin Salman Holds Emergency Meeting after Yemeni Missile Hit Najran

Rouhani’s Gov’t Can’t Do Miracles: Mohammad Hashemi Rafsanjani

Iran:

“Extraordinary” Isolation of US

UNSC Rejects White House’s Request to Support Iran Unrest

Tillerson: We’ll Try to Revise JCPOA, Keep US on Board

Javan:

US Suffers New Defeat with Its Stupid Mistake

Majority of UNSC Member States Refuse to Support US on Iran

Parliament: Gov’t Has No Correct Understanding of House Market

Jomhouri Eslami:

US Suffers New Defeat in UN Security Council

South Pars Gas Field to Supply 85% of Iran’s Natural Gas: Official

UN Official: Situation of Yemenis Similar to Doom’s Day

Kayhan:

Rioters Even More Wicked than ISIS: Kayhan Chief

Economic Woes Once Again Sidelined

Advocates of Reformism Looking for Freedom of Rioters!

Lessons to Be Learned from Pakistani FM

US Always Betrays; We Made a Mistake by Trusting US

Khorasan:

Parliamentary Commission Rejects Increase in Fuel Prices in New Budget

Resalat:

Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani: Officials Should Try to Localize Cyberspace

Academic: Next Sedition Based on Frustrating People, Introducing Gov’t as Incompetent

Tillerson: More Sanctions to Come against Iran

US Won’t Change Hostile Stances Even with Tens of Other JCPOAs: Cleric

Shargh:

Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Hospitalized in Germany, Visited by Professor Samii

Solution for Protests: 16 Reformist Political Figures Issue Statement

Sobh-e Now: