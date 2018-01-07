A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 7, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in almost all papers today was the recent UN Security Council meeting on the Iran protests, which was held at the request of the US, but led to the isolation of Washington. The Friday meeting turned into a tribune for the member states to express their support for the Iran nuclear deal and to call for avoiding interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.
Several newspapers also covered the remarks by former IRGC chief-commander Mohsen Rezaei about the role of an Erbil-based “operation room” headed by a CIA agent in the recent unrest in Iran. Rezaei says Saddam Hussein’s brother-in-law and representatives of Saudi Arabia and the MKO terrorist group also attended the Erbil meetings where the unrest in Iran was orchestrated.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Conservative Analyst: Those Who Call for Rouhani’s Resignation Serving Rioters’ Interests
Abrar:
- Georgia’s Saakashvili Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
- Global News: Representatives of France, UK, Netherland, Sweden Didn’t Condemn Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
- IRGC General Rezaei: Saddam’s Brother-in-Law behind Recent Riots in Iran
- Story of 10-Year-Old Iranian Genius
- Hossein Ataei Has Received Invitations from Tesla, Volvo
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Basij Forces to Start Regular Patrols
Asrar:
- IRGC General Rezaei: Erbil-Based Meeting behind Recent Unrest
- Iran’s Gas Exports to Georgia Not Cancelled: Official
Ettela’at:
- CNN: UNSC Meeting Led to US Isolation
- Global Coverage of UNSC Meeting on Iran Protests
- Bin Salman Holds Emergency Meeting after Yemeni Missile Hit Najran
- Rouhani’s Gov’t Can’t Do Miracles: Mohammad Hashemi Rafsanjani
Iran:
- “Extraordinary” Isolation of US
- UNSC Rejects White House’s Request to Support Iran Unrest
- Tillerson: We’ll Try to Revise JCPOA, Keep US on Board
Javan:
- US Suffers New Defeat with Its Stupid Mistake
- Majority of UNSC Member States Refuse to Support US on Iran
- Parliament: Gov’t Has No Correct Understanding of House Market
Jomhouri Eslami:
- US Suffers New Defeat in UN Security Council
- South Pars Gas Field to Supply 85% of Iran’s Natural Gas: Official
- UN Official: Situation of Yemenis Similar to Doom’s Day
Kayhan:
- Rioters Even More Wicked than ISIS: Kayhan Chief
- Economic Woes Once Again Sidelined
- Advocates of Reformism Looking for Freedom of Rioters!
- Lessons to Be Learned from Pakistani FM
- US Always Betrays; We Made a Mistake by Trusting US
Khorasan:
- Parliamentary Commission Rejects Increase in Fuel Prices in New Budget
Resalat:
- Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani: Officials Should Try to Localize Cyberspace
- Academic: Next Sedition Based on Frustrating People, Introducing Gov’t as Incompetent
- Tillerson: More Sanctions to Come against Iran
- US Won’t Change Hostile Stances Even with Tens of Other JCPOAs: Cleric
Shargh:
- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Hospitalized in Germany, Visited by Professor Samii
- Solution for Protests: 16 Reformist Political Figures Issue Statement
Sobh-e Now:
- Return of Calm Thanks to Champions of City
- Police Praised for Great Handling of Street Riots
- White House’s New Scandal
- CNN: US Accused in UNSC of Interfering in Iran’s Domestic Affairs
- Shiites to Be Forced to Immigrate from Bahrain