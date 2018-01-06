A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 6

The recent protests and riots in Iran and the widespread reactions to the developments remained the top story of all Iranian newspapers on Saturday.

Many papers particularly covered a recent UN Security Council meeting on the Iran protests, which was held at the request of the US, but turned into a tribune for the member states to express their support for the Iran nuclear deal and to call for avoiding interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

The comments by Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, the Friday prayers leader in Tehran, about the recent developments also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- VP: Some Want to Turn Iran into Police State

2- Iranian People Renounce Rioters: Wave of People’s Presence from Tehran to Khorasan

Abrar:

1- Interior Minister: At Most 42,000 People Attended Protest Ralliees

2- Intelligence Ministry’s Statement about Arrest of Terror Group in Piranshahr

Afkar:

1- Secrets behind Trump’s Hasty Support of Riots in Iran

Trump Seeks to Re-Impose Iran Sanctions

2- US Blacklists Five Iranian Bodies

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- People Forced to Buy Low-Quality Chinese Cars!

2- Prosecutor General: Michael D’Andrea Main Plotter of Recent Unrect

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Opponents of Gov’t in Mashhad Calling for Rouhani’s Resignation

Ebtekar:

1- ICT Minister: Iran’s Security Council Imposed Temporary Bans on Cyberspace

2- Trump Planning to Kill Iran Nuclear Deal

Pence: Trump Will Refuse to Certify Iran’s Compliance with JCPOA in Near Future

Etemad:

1- A Roundup of Recent Developments and Issue of Iran’s Security [Editorial]

2- Analysts Underline Need for National Dialogue

Ettela’at:

1- Worshippers Condemn US’ Meddling in Iran’s Domestic Affairs

People: Protesters Distinguished from Those Swayed by Foreign Services

2- Nasrallah: Plots of Trump, Netanyahu, Al Saud for Iran Foiled

3- Erdogan Urges Foreigners Not to Interfere in Iran’s Internal Affairs

Farhikhtegan:

1- Duel of Iranian Government, Telegram: Future of Social Media in Iran

Iran:

1- Iran’s Economy Harmed by Street Violence

2- Russia: Iran’s Domestic Affairs Have Nothing to Do with UN Security Council

Javan:

1- Chinese President to Communist Party: Prepare for War against US

2- Bin Salman Offspring of Trump’s Coup

3- Pakistan’s Closeness to Iran, China, Turkey amid Tension with US

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Int’l Protests against Trump’s Interference in Iran’s Domestic Affairs

2- US Writer: Trump Said We’ll Help Our Own Man Rise to Power in Saudi Arabia

Ka’enat:

1- Security Official Rejects Reports about Cultivation of Marijuana in Tehran

It’s Mostly Planted in Provinces Surrounding Tehran

Kayhan:

1- People Did Their Best, It’s Now Officials’ Turn

2- ISIS’ Criminal Mufti Arrested by Iraqi Security Forces in Mosul

3- Zionists Overexcited about Rioters’ Moves against General Soleimani

Khorasan:

1- Trump Outraged by Mr Strategist’s Whistleblowing

Trump Harshly Attacks His Former Strategist

2- Nation Rises against Riot

Resalat:

1- Ayatollah Khatami: Trump, Netanyahu Defeated in Recent Sedition

Shargh:

1- Ayatollah Khatami: “Death to Price Hikes” Is Our Slogan Too

2- Washington Holding New Stances against Iran

US Threatens to Impose Sanctions on Iran for Human Rights Violations

3- Who Pays Prices of Protests [Editorial]