A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 6, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The recent protests and riots in Iran and the widespread reactions to the developments remained the top story of all Iranian newspapers on Saturday.
Many papers particularly covered a recent UN Security Council meeting on the Iran protests, which was held at the request of the US, but turned into a tribune for the member states to express their support for the Iran nuclear deal and to call for avoiding interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.
The comments by Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, the Friday prayers leader in Tehran, about the recent developments also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- VP: Some Want to Turn Iran into Police State
2- Iranian People Renounce Rioters: Wave of People’s Presence from Tehran to Khorasan
Abrar:
1- Interior Minister: At Most 42,000 People Attended Protest Ralliees
2- Intelligence Ministry’s Statement about Arrest of Terror Group in Piranshahr
Afkar:
1- Secrets behind Trump’s Hasty Support of Riots in Iran
- Trump Seeks to Re-Impose Iran Sanctions
2- US Blacklists Five Iranian Bodies
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- People Forced to Buy Low-Quality Chinese Cars!
2- Prosecutor General: Michael D’Andrea Main Plotter of Recent Unrect
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Opponents of Gov’t in Mashhad Calling for Rouhani’s Resignation
Ebtekar:
1- ICT Minister: Iran’s Security Council Imposed Temporary Bans on Cyberspace
2- Trump Planning to Kill Iran Nuclear Deal
- Pence: Trump Will Refuse to Certify Iran’s Compliance with JCPOA in Near Future
Etemad:
1- A Roundup of Recent Developments and Issue of Iran’s Security [Editorial]
2- Analysts Underline Need for National Dialogue
Ettela’at:
1- Worshippers Condemn US’ Meddling in Iran’s Domestic Affairs
- People: Protesters Distinguished from Those Swayed by Foreign Services
2- Nasrallah: Plots of Trump, Netanyahu, Al Saud for Iran Foiled
3- Erdogan Urges Foreigners Not to Interfere in Iran’s Internal Affairs
Farhikhtegan:
1- Duel of Iranian Government, Telegram: Future of Social Media in Iran
Iran:
1- Iran’s Economy Harmed by Street Violence
2- Russia: Iran’s Domestic Affairs Have Nothing to Do with UN Security Council
Javan:
1- Chinese President to Communist Party: Prepare for War against US
2- Bin Salman Offspring of Trump’s Coup
3- Pakistan’s Closeness to Iran, China, Turkey amid Tension with US
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Int’l Protests against Trump’s Interference in Iran’s Domestic Affairs
2- US Writer: Trump Said We’ll Help Our Own Man Rise to Power in Saudi Arabia
Ka’enat:
1- Security Official Rejects Reports about Cultivation of Marijuana in Tehran
- It’s Mostly Planted in Provinces Surrounding Tehran
Kayhan:
1- People Did Their Best, It’s Now Officials’ Turn
2- ISIS’ Criminal Mufti Arrested by Iraqi Security Forces in Mosul
3- Zionists Overexcited about Rioters’ Moves against General Soleimani
Khorasan:
1- Trump Outraged by Mr Strategist’s Whistleblowing
- Trump Harshly Attacks His Former Strategist
2- Nation Rises against Riot
Resalat:
1- Ayatollah Khatami: Trump, Netanyahu Defeated in Recent Sedition
Shargh:
1- Ayatollah Khatami: “Death to Price Hikes” Is Our Slogan Too
2- Washington Holding New Stances against Iran
- US Threatens to Impose Sanctions on Iran for Human Rights Violations
3- Who Pays Prices of Protests [Editorial]