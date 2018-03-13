Legendary Italian Composer to Hold Concert in Iran

The creator of the well-known soundtrack of “Intouchables” is set to conduct a concert in Tehran within the next two months.

“The concert of the five-member Italian ensemble will be held on April 25 and 26 at the Interior Ministry Grand Hall in Tehran,” a Farsi report by Honar Online said.

The ensemble is accompanied by a sound technician, a light engineer and a back-liner.

More than for his albums, Einaudi is famous for his performance last year on a specially built ‘iceberg’ within 100m of a crumbling glacier as part of a campaign to save the Arctic.

Einaudi performed his minimalist music in the breathtakingly beautiful surroundings of Wahlenbergbreen glacier in Svalbard, Norway. As he played one descending scale, huge chunks of ice calved off the glacier.

He has also created the soundtracks of “This is England”, “I’m Still Here” movies as well as “Doctor Zhivago” serial.

During his Tehran concert, Einaudi is expected to play some of his well-known pieces including “Fly”, “Experience”, “Elements” and “Nights”.

The sponsor of the concert is New Rhythm Website which organized two concerts by German electronic band Schiller led by Christopher von Deylen last year.