Lawmakers, Top Security Officials to Consult on Iran Protests

According to Behrouz Nemati, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, and the SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani will brief the Iranian lawmakers on the recent developments in Iran.

Nemati also noted that the officials have been invited to the Parliament for further consultations, a Farsi report by IRNA said.

The meeting will start at 9 am behind closed doors and will last until noon, he added.

Last week, Iran witnessed peaceful protests against recent price hikes and the overall economic condition of the country. However, limited numbers of violent individuals, some of them armed, sought to turn the peaceful protests into street riots. Mindful of how the violent individuals sought to hijack the peaceful rallies, the original protesters soon heeded calls by authorities to leave the streets.

According to officials, some rioters used shotguns and pistols to attack police and fire at the crowds of protesters. While sporadic violence continued for several days — and claimed the lives of at least 21 people — officials announced that the riots would soon be ended.