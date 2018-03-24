Mehdi Valipour, the provincial head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, said that firemen and environmental forces are working to extinguish the fire before it could spread and create more havoc.

Valipour said the forest fire could threaten rural areas near Lahijan, Siahkal, Langroud, Masal and Shaft cities.

“Considering the strong warm wind in the area, the fire could spread to other regions,” he told Mehr News Agency in a Farsi interview on Saturday night, expressing hope it could be put out by Sunday morning.

Gilan Province is the scene of sporadic forest fires, mainly caused byhuman negligence.

The province is currently hosting thousands of Iranians taking New Year holidays.