Iran’s Hassanzadeh to Be Named AFC Futsal Player of Year

While the official winners of AFC awards are expected to be announced on Wednesday, Hassanzadeh is reported to be the chosen as the AFC Futsal Player of the Year.

He is going to attend the awards ceremony, which is due to be held in Bangkok on November 29, according to Iranian media reports.

Hassanzadeh, who first won the AFC Futsal Player of the Year accolade in 2014 and then in 2016, has been instrumental in Iran’s achievements in recent years.

Currently playing for Giti Pasand in the Iranian Futsal Super League, Hassanzadeh has also won the AFC Futsal Club Championship on two occasions – in 2010 with Foolad Mahan and five years later whilst representing Tasisat Daryaei.