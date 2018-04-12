Its name originates in the Persian, which is derived from the words qalam (pen) and kari (craftsmanship), meaning drawing with a pen. Only natural dyes are used in Kalamkari and it involves several steps.

The art, which dates back to the Sassanid era in Iran (almost 2,500 years ago), involves a “kalam” or pen which is used for freehand drawing of the subject and filling in the colours.

Because of the interest of the courtiers and the special attention paid to this art, it came to the fore during Shah Abbas in the 16th century.

Here you can see some photos of Qalamkari retrieved from Tasnim News Agency: