Iran’s Great Skill in Countering Security Threats Globally Known: IRGC

General Jafari says adversaries hatched several plots against Iran last year, but they were all foiled.

“Thanks God and by virtue of endless endeavours within a revolutionary approach … we face no problems in this regard,” said the commander, while addressing a gathering of IRGC staff in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to riots in several Iranian cities in January, Jafari expressed satisfaction that Iran could stop them shortly, thanks to high political awareness among the Iranian people.

“The enemies were seeking to exploit some economic complaints of the people [to create problems], but the nation showed vigilance and separated itself from rioters … and those who had economic complaints stood against adversaries,” Fars News Agency quoted Jafari as saying in a Farsi report.

Crowds of peaceful protestors took to the streets in several Iranian cities as of Dec. 28 to show disgruntlement at economic problems, including high prices, unemployment and corruption.

But the street gatherings later turned political and even violent, leaving 21 people dead.

Some protesters vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings during the wave of sporadic violence, prompting intervention by police forces.

Some officials suggested at the time the violent clashes were instigated by small groups of rioters led by foreign intelligence agencies.

Jafari said the Islamic Revolution has made valuable achievements in various fields so far and it could enter a new phase of development in the fifth decade of its existence.

The IRGC commander said despite the extensive propaganda campaign of adversaries, the young generation of believers in the Islamic revolution has stronger attachment to the revolution than the previous generation, describing it as a “miracle”.