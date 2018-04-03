Iran’s Defence Minister in Russia to Attend Security Conference

Brigadier General Amir Hatami is scheduled to sit down with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and deliver a speech on the first day of the event, reported the Persian-Language Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Iranian defence chief, who is in Moscow at the invitation of his opposite number, will also meet some of the defence ministers and officials attending the conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres are reportedly planned to address the conference during the opening ceremony.

A host of issues will top the agenda of the two-day event, including the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group: its impacts and the prospects for regional peace, global security in a multi-centred world; Europe security: cooperation or confrontation, the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, regional security in the Middle East and North Africa, reconstruction after conflict, soft power as a tool to pursue political-military objectives; Asia: dimensions of regional security and responsibilities of the defence agencies in the region, responding to threats and challenges.