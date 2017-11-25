The city is named after and known for housing the tomb of Imam Reza, the eighth Shiite Imam. Every year, millions of pilgrims visit the Imam Reza shrine and pay their tributes to Imam Reza.

Mashhad features a steppe climate with hot summers and cool winters. The city only sees about 250 millimetres of precipitation per year, some of which occasionally falls in the form of snow.

Mashhad also has wetter and drier periods with the bulk of the annual precipitation falling between the months of December and May. Summers are typically hot and dry, with high temperatures sometimes exceeding 35 °C. Winters are typically cool to cold and somewhat damper, with overnight lows routinely dropping below freezing. Mashhad enjoys on average just above 2,900 hours of sunshine per year.

What follows are Tasnim’s photos of Mashhad’s beauty in autumn: