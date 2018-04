In addition to pleasant air, there are a lot of ancient relics and natural beauties like dams, lagoons and big rivers in the province.

Natural beauties of Khuzestan province are unique in Iran. Shadegan lagoon, which is considered the biggest lagoon in Iran as well as marshes of Hawr in Dasht-e Azadegan are other scenic places of Khuzestan.

Here are some aerial photos of the province retrieved from ILNA: