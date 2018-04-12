At a 2006 census, its population was 14,881, in 2,908 families. Kong residents speak and write in Arabic, and many of them can also speak Persian.

The city has in the past centuries been a big manufacturer of wooden ships called dhow.

The Kong’s port has been used by businessman for exchanging goods with other regions, including Iraq’s Basra, Oman’s Muscat, India and even Africa.

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organisation (ICHTO) is making preparations to try registering the Kong Port at the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

What follows are Mehr News Agency’s photos of the port: