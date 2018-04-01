The Seb castle, which lies in a village with the same name located 25 kilometres southwest of the city of Saravan, is a work of human hands and is considered as a sign of identity, life and history of Baluchestan. The word Seb means a place with many springs.

Standing on a natural platform of rock, the castle was built of clay and mortar in two floors. To build the roof of the structure, palm tree, mat and ropes have been used. Its wall is 30m in height and 7m in width. Seb belongs to the Islamic era and is about a thousand years old.

This castle, which mirrors the entire history of the Safavid rulers, is among the 27 historic monuments of the province that are still in place.

Currently, the structure is under the protection of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization and has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

What follows are photos of the castle retrieved from various sources: