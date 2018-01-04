The demonstrators from all walks of life took to the streets of Shiraz, Mashhad, Birjand, Yasuj and many other cities to chant pro-Establishment slogans while holding banners and national flags.

The people participating the rallies also shouted slogans against the US and the Israeli regime, which have welcomed the unrest and voiced support for the riots.

Slogans against the Saudi regime and the anti-Iran MKO terrorist cult were also heard in the rallies of various cities.

Demonstrators expressed their support for the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and renounced those officials who plunder the country’s wealth.

Today is the second day of pro-Islamic Republic rallies in Iran. Earlier on Thursday, millions of people in Isfahan, Qom, Ahvaz, Arak, Kermanshah, Hamedan, Ilam, Maragheh, Gorgan, Astaneh Ashrafieh, Bojnourd, Zabol, Bushehr, Khorramabad, Golpayegan, Khomeinishahr, Shahreza, Aran Bidgol and Hormozgan held anti-sedition rallies.

The demonstrations came a week after a number of peaceful protests over economic grievances started in several cities, but those gatherings suspiciously changed colour and turned ugly when groups of participants, some of them armed, launched attacks on public property, police stations and religious sites.

At least 21, including a couple of police forces and several ordinary people, have been killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports. Dozens of others have also been wounded.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that the situation in most of the country has now returned to normal, and that the unrest will soon come to an end.

The Intelligence Ministry also said it has identified and arrested a number of the agents behind the violence.