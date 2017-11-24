Iran Urges Bin Salman to Think about Fate of Regional Dictators

In a Friday statement, Qassemi said given the past immature, absurd and unconsidered statements and behaviours of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the world community gives no credit any more to his remarks.

“The mistakes made by the adventurist Saudi crown prince, including his latest scandalous interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon which used to be the traditional ally of Saudi Arabia, have put the kingdom in deep trouble,” he noted.

Now that Bin Salman has begun to follow in the footsteps of the notorious dictators of the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran seriously advises him to think more about their doomed fates over the recent years, he added.

In an interview with the American daily The New York Times on Thursday, the Saudi crown prince said Saudi Arabia prefers a confrontational approach to “appeasement” in dealing with Iran.

Bin Salman also made an analogy between Iran’s growing regional influence and Germany’s hegemonic policies in the Hitler era and said, “We learned from Europe that appeasement does not work.”