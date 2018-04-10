Iran-Turkey High Border Commission Convenes after 6 Years

The meeting was jointly presided over by Abbas Baqerpour, the Director General for International and Legal Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and Burak Ozugergin, the Directorate General for Bilateral Political Affairs (Maritime-Aviation-Borders) at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It was also attended by representatives of a number of civilian and military organizations from both sides.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on bilateral border issues, the enforcement of border laws, relations between the two sides’ border guards, border gates affairs and water and environment issues along the borders.

They also explored ways to develop a comprehensive mechanism to effectively stop illegal border crossings, prevent human and drug trafficking across the border and fight against terrorist and criminal groups. They also agreed to expand their cooperation in the mentioned fields within the framework of border deals earlier signed between the two sides.

Following earlier talks and negotiations, they also agreed principally to update their border documents and treaties.

The meeting was held after a six-year halt and following relentless negotiations to establish close and friendly relations between Iran and Turkey in a positive environment and based on mutual understanding and cooperation. The meeting is expected to result in significant achievements in resolving border issues between Iran and Turkey.